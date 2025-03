Siyavush Novruzov, a Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Regional Affairs Committee, has undergone knee surgery after sustaining an injury while exercising.

Idman.biz, citing Manset.az, reports that Novruzov injured his knee during a workout and was subsequently operated on at a state hospital.

The MP has been moved to a ward and is currently undergoing post-surgery treatment. Novruzov has personally confirmed the news.

Idman.biz