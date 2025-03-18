AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne

The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations (iNADO) held its annual international workshop at a high level in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The event focused on the latest innovations in anti-doping, best practices, and strengthening international cooperation, Idman.biz reports.

Experts, specialists, and researchers from around the world gathered to discuss the promotion of clean sport and the protection of fair competition.

Azerbaijan’s National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was represented by a delegation led by Executive Director Tahmina Taghi-zada.

During the event, AMADA’s leading specialist Gudrat Safarov delivered a presentation in one of the key sessions titled “Application of Artificial Intelligence in Anti-Doping Education and Athlete Performance”. He highlighted the significance of generative AI technologies in anti-doping education, including the development of educational materials, interactive chatbots, and data analytics for effective athlete awareness.

The same panel also featured contributions from Niko Topias Vuorinen (PhD researcher, Norwegian School of Sport Sciences & KU Leuven University), who discussed the philosophical and ethical challenges of using AI in anti-doping and Thomas Piper (Director, Cologne Athlete Passport Management Unit, Cologne Sports University Biochemistry Institute), who explained how machine learning algorithms enhance the detection of doping cases through Athlete Biological Passport data analysis.

The workshop also covered updates to the World Anti-Doping Code, testing procedures during competitions and increasing athlete involvement in anti-doping organizations.

The event concluded with a speech by iNADO CEO Peter Van de Vliet, who emphasized the importance of international collaboration and innovative approaches in anti-doping efforts. He stressed the necessity of ongoing dialogue among anti-doping organizations to address emerging challenges swiftly and effectively.

Van de Vliet thanked participants for their engagement and reaffirmed iNADO's commitment to promoting transparency and integrity in global sports.

