14 March 2025
EN

Rufat Efendiyev appointed to a position at CAHAMA

Other
News
14 March 2025 12:40
10
Rufat Efendiyev appointed to a position at CAHAMA

The 67th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) convened on March 13, 2025, at the Council of Europe’s Agora building in Strasbourg, France.

This high-level gathering brought together European representatives to address pressing anti-doping matters, refine coordinated European positions, and prepare for the upcoming WADA Executive Committee meeting, Idman.biz reports.

The session commenced with the adoption of the agenda and the approval of the report from the 66th CAHAMA meeting. Delegates reviewed the schedule of future meetings and received updates from the Secretariat regarding key developments in the anti-doping landscape. Discussions also covered strategic priorities, reinforcing Europe’s collective role in shaping global anti-doping policies.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by AMADA CEO, Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, actively participated in the meeting, engaging in discussions and contributing to the formulation of key anti-doping strategies.

A pivotal part of the meeting was the election of CAHAMA leadership. Amandine Carton (France) was elected Chair, Grigorios Leon (Greece) assumed the role of Vice-Chair, and Rufat Efendiyev (Azerbaijan) was appointed as Gender Equality Rapporteur. Their election underscores CAHAMA’s commitment to strong governance, inclusivity, and gender equality in anti-doping policy-making.

As a specialized body, CAHAMA plays a vital role in coordinating the positions of the States Parties to the European Cultural Convention on anti-doping policy. By fostering unity and ensuring a well-defined European stance, the committee strengthens its influence within WADA’s decision-making processes, contributing to the advancement of a fair and transparent global anti-doping system.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

'Healthy Life' event in Khazar district - PHOTO
13 March 16:06
Other

'Healthy Life' event in Khazar district - PHOTO

On March 12, the mobile "Healthy Life" vehicle visited Khazar District

New logo of Azerbaijan Sports Academy unveiled - PHOTO
12 March 13:44
Other

New logo of Azerbaijan Sports Academy unveiled - PHOTO

The event took place at the ASA conference hall, with the participation of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov
Elnur Mammadov meets with ETWF President - PHOTO
12 March 11:41
Other

Elnur Mammadov meets with ETWF President - PHOTO

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports with representatives from the European Tug of War Federation

Farid Gayibov: "Gymnastics will once again be part of the European Games"
11 March 18:07
Other

Farid Gayibov: "Gymnastics will once again be part of the European Games"

The President of European Gymnastics (EG), Farid Gayibov, shared his impressions in the traditional President's Notes section
Bodybuilders to kick off the season in Spain
11 March 17:46
Other

Bodybuilders to kick off the season in Spain

The Azerbaijani bodybuilding team will start the new season in Spain, preparing for the European Championship
Baku to host international Turan Cup in Tug of War - PHOTO
11 March 16:48
Other

Baku to host international Turan Cup in Tug of War - PHOTO

A meeting was held at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan

Most read

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team
When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?
11 March 17:03
Football

When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?

Fernando Santos, will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming friendly matches
Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash