Rufat Efendiyev appointed to a position at CAHAMA

The 67th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) convened on March 13, 2025, at the Council of Europe’s Agora building in Strasbourg, France.

This high-level gathering brought together European representatives to address pressing anti-doping matters, refine coordinated European positions, and prepare for the upcoming WADA Executive Committee meeting, Idman.biz reports.

The session commenced with the adoption of the agenda and the approval of the report from the 66th CAHAMA meeting. Delegates reviewed the schedule of future meetings and received updates from the Secretariat regarding key developments in the anti-doping landscape. Discussions also covered strategic priorities, reinforcing Europe’s collective role in shaping global anti-doping policies.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by AMADA CEO, Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, actively participated in the meeting, engaging in discussions and contributing to the formulation of key anti-doping strategies.

A pivotal part of the meeting was the election of CAHAMA leadership. Amandine Carton (France) was elected Chair, Grigorios Leon (Greece) assumed the role of Vice-Chair, and Rufat Efendiyev (Azerbaijan) was appointed as Gender Equality Rapporteur. Their election underscores CAHAMA’s commitment to strong governance, inclusivity, and gender equality in anti-doping policy-making.

As a specialized body, CAHAMA plays a vital role in coordinating the positions of the States Parties to the European Cultural Convention on anti-doping policy. By fostering unity and ensuring a well-defined European stance, the committee strengthens its influence within WADA’s decision-making processes, contributing to the advancement of a fair and transparent global anti-doping system.

