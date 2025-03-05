5 March 2025
EN

Hosts announced for the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival

Other
News
5 March 2025 17:27
20
Hosts announced for the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) have officially designated the host cities for upcoming editions of the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival (EYOF).

Idman.biz reports that the 2029 EYOF will take place in the Flanders region of Belgium, while the 2031 edition will be hosted by Liepāja, Latvia.

Meanwhile, on March 6, the newly elected EOC Executive Committee will hold a meeting to discuss preparations for the 2027 European Games, which are set to be held in Istanbul.

Additionally, the next EOC General Assembly is scheduled for October 2026 in Budapest, Hungary.

Idman.biz

Related news

Nakhchivan announces sports achievements and future plans
16:50
Other

Nakhchivan announces sports achievements and future plans

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has outlined its 2024 achievements

ASA signs memorandum with Kazakh University - PHOTO
15:18
Other

ASA signs memorandum with Kazakh University - PHOTO

A roundtable discussion on "Expanding Cooperation in Higher Education between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan" was held at ADA University
Gabala hosts grand parade for March 5 – Physical Education and Sports Day - UPDATED - PHOTO - VIDEO
14:24
Other

Gabala hosts grand parade for March 5 – Physical Education and Sports Day - UPDATED - PHOTO - VIDEO

The parade will begin in front of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
Farid Gayibov: "The state always pays great attention to national sports"
14:12
Other

Farid Gayibov: "The state always pays great attention to national sports"

Gayibov expressed his joy at seeing all sports federations gathered in Gabala

‘Moment of Return’ documentary dedicated to National Leader screened in Gabala - PHOTO
12:08
Other

‘Moment of Return’ documentary dedicated to National Leader screened in Gabala - PHOTO

The documentary screening took place at the Gabala Cultural Center, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports
Farid Gayibov meets with Azerbaijan’s successful athletes - PHOTO
4 March 21:52
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with Azerbaijan’s successful athletes - PHOTO

Gayibov personally congratulated the athletes for their accomplishments and wished them continued success on the international stage

Most read

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points