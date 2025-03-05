Hosts announced for the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) have officially designated the host cities for upcoming editions of the European Youth Summer Olympic Festival (EYOF).

Idman.biz reports that the 2029 EYOF will take place in the Flanders region of Belgium, while the 2031 edition will be hosted by Liepāja, Latvia.

Meanwhile, on March 6, the newly elected EOC Executive Committee will hold a meeting to discuss preparations for the 2027 European Games, which are set to be held in Istanbul.

Additionally, the next EOC General Assembly is scheduled for October 2026 in Budapest, Hungary.

Idman.biz