28 December 2024
EN

Turkish delegation explores sports facilities in Baku - PHOTOS

Other
News
28 December 2024 15:46
27
As part of the Sports Expert Exchange Program, a Turkish delegation visited Azerbaijan.

The guests took an interest in the operations of several sports facilities in Baku during their visit, Idman.biz reports.

The delegation visited the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Old City, and the Carpet Museum throughout their trip.

They also explored the functions of the Baku Aquatic Palace, the European Games Park, the National Gymnastics Arena, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the Baku Shooting Center, the National Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Scientific-Practical Institute, and the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex. The delegation also toured the Ulduz Football Academy camp in Shuvаlan.

The guests had a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, where they discussed their activities.

Idman.biz

Tags:

