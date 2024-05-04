Farid Gayibov met with Azerbaijani successful athletes - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches who successfully represented Azerbaijan in continental and world championships and prestigious international competitions last month.

Idman.biz reports that the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports started with the playing of our National Anthem.

During the month, a video showing the successes achieved in international competitions was shown.

Later, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes for successfully representing Azerbaijan in international arenas and wished them new successes.

Weightlifting, athletics, rowing, aerobic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, men's gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, tumbling, billiards, judo, swimming, para-badminton, para-swimming, chess, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu. they reported about the competitions and their victories.

Idman.biz