20 April 2024
EN

The next meeting of the Deputy Minister with students - PHOTO

Other
News
18 April 2024 22:53
The next meeting of the Deputy Minister with students - PHOTO

Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, had another meeting with students at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports (ASAPES) today.

Idman.biz reports that young people studying "Adaptive physical education" took part in the meeting.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva expressed confidence that the event will be useful for students. At the Q&A meeting, the participants were informed about the promotion of sports among young people and the importance of adaptive sports for society. Listening to the students, the deputy minister exchanged ideas with them about their interest in social activity and sports.

During the meeting, a survey was conducted and gifts were presented to active students.

It should be noted that the head of the sports department of the ministry Elnur Mammadov, vice-rectors of the Academy Almaz Alakbarova, Rafail Novruzov and Rizvan Aliyev also participated in the meeting.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov gave seech at the ECOSOC Youth Forum - PHOTO
18 April 23:28
Other

Farid Gayibov gave seech at the ECOSOC Youth Forum - PHOTO

On April 16-17, a youth delegation led by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov participated in the next Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum
Mariana Vasileva met with the students of ASAPES - PHOTO
17 April 22:22
Other

Mariana Vasileva met with the students of ASAPES - PHOTO

Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, met with the students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports (ASAPES) majoring in "Mass fitness sports"
Azerbaijani athlete becomes European Champion
17 April 12:34
Other

Azerbaijani athlete becomes European Champion

He defeated 70 opponents from 7 countries and became the European champion
Azerbaijani presenter pulled a gun on samurai - VİDEO
16 April 10:52
Other

Azerbaijani presenter pulled a gun on samurai - VİDEO

The guest talked about samurais, gave information about samurais and self-defense, and showed his skills
Konul Nurullayeva: "Ganja's reputation as a sports city will increase"
15 April 14:02
Other

Konul Nurullayeva: "Ganja's reputation as a sports city will increase"

"There are all kinds of facilities for the stay and recreation of 160 athletes here"
Play True Week kicks off in Azerbaijan
15 April 11:25
Other

Play True Week kicks off in Azerbaijan

WADA announced april 19 as Play True Day

Most read

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO
17 April 08:55
World football

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The other two semi-finalists will be announced on today
Haaland bought a share in the company
17 April 16:26
Football

Haaland bought a share in the company

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer