The next meeting of the Deputy Minister with students - PHOTO

Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, had another meeting with students at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports (ASAPES) today.

Idman.biz reports that young people studying "Adaptive physical education" took part in the meeting.

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva expressed confidence that the event will be useful for students. At the Q&A meeting, the participants were informed about the promotion of sports among young people and the importance of adaptive sports for society. Listening to the students, the deputy minister exchanged ideas with them about their interest in social activity and sports.

During the meeting, a survey was conducted and gifts were presented to active students.

It should be noted that the head of the sports department of the ministry Elnur Mammadov, vice-rectors of the Academy Almaz Alakbarova, Rafail Novruzov and Rizvan Aliyev also participated in the meeting.

