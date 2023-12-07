7 December 2023
"White Befits girls" project was awarded - PHOTO

7 December 2023 16:35
"White Befits girls" project was awarded - PHOTO

The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan organized an "Olympic night" related to the sports achievements of the year.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) was awarded the most creative sports organization of the year award for the social project "White Befits girls".

The "White Befits Girls" campaign, contributed by "Azercell" Telecom, aimed not only to address the problem of early marriage, but also to encourage girls to practice judo. During the campaign, 1000 girls were given free judogi and trips were made.

At the event, former member of our national team Rustam Orujov won the title of the most active male athlete of the year.

