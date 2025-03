Azerbaijani Tariel Abbasov has had his next fight in England.

29-year-old fighter faced Luke Riley as part of the Cage Warriors 185 tournament held in Manchester, Idman.biz reports.

He lost by technical knockout in the second round.

Abbasov, who fights in the featherweight division, has lost 3 of his last four fights. In total, he has 9 wins and 3 losses.

