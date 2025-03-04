4 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani kickboxer receives 4-year ban after doping violation

Kickboxing
News
4 March 2025 14:52
15
Azerbaijani kickboxer Elshad Shahbazov has been handed a four-year suspension for violating anti-doping regulations.

Idman.biz, citing the official website of AMADA (Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency), reports that a prohibited substance or its metabolites/markers were detected in Shahbazov’s test sample taken during the European Games.

As a result, he has been banned for 48 months, with the suspension period starting from November 25, 2023.

Shahbazov competed in the European Games in Kraków before receiving the sanction.

Idman.biz

