33 clubs in the Azerbaijan championship

Kickboxing
News
On March 30, an open inter-club championship among juniors and cadets will be held at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The championship will mainly involve the federation's clubs operating in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

33 clubs will be represented in the competition with 237 athletes. The championship will be conducted by 21 judges in total, including 3 chief judges and 18 judges.

The competition will take place on 3 tatami mats and will be held according to the kickboxing Kick-light rules.

The main goal of holding the competition is to strengthen inter-club unity, increase the athletes' techniques and competition experience, and improve the rules for club coaches to participate in competitions.

