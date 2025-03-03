3 March 2025
EN

Orkhan Aliyev: "Our country is preparing to host the European Championship"

Kickboxing
News
3 March 2025 16:57
5
Orkhan Aliyev: "Our country is preparing to host the European Championship"

"Azerbaijani athletes have already begun training camps to prepare for the World Championship in Abu Dhabi this November."

Idman.biz, citing Oxu.Az, reports that Orkhan Aliyev, president of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation, made this statement after visiting the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor.

"Today, WAKO President Roy Baker and Vice President Salim Kayici, who also leads the Turkish Kickboxing Federation, visited our country. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan is a true sports nation, where sports always receive special attention. Our athletes are continuously improving, and we have major competitions ahead.

In August, Amil Guliyev will represent us in China, and he is currently training in Thailand. Our athletes are working hard to raise our flag even higher.

I would also like to note that Azerbaijan is preparing to host the 2027 European Kickboxing Championship for juniors and youth," Aliyev stated.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

WAKO President: "Talks on hosting the European Championship in Baku are at an advanced stage"
15:39
Kickboxing

WAKO President: "Talks on hosting the European Championship in Baku are at an advanced stage"

Negotiations for Baku to host the European Kickboxing Championship are progressing at a high level

Baku set to host 2027 European Kickboxing Championship
15:31
Kickboxing

Baku set to host 2027 European Kickboxing Championship

Baku is expected to host the 2027 European Kickboxing Championship for cadets, juniors, and youth

WAKO President visits Heydar Aliyev’s grave - PHOTO
15:24
Kickboxing

WAKO President visits Heydar Aliyev’s grave - PHOTO

The officials laid wreaths and flowers at the monument, honoring his memory with great respect

Eduard Mammadov: "We aim to train strong athletes for Azerbaijan"
28 February 16:46
Kickboxing

Eduard Mammadov: "We aim to train strong athletes for Azerbaijan"

The newly appointed AKF Vice President Eduard Mammadov shared his thoughts
Kickboxers remain in custody amid legal dispute
17 January 17:44
Kickboxing

Kickboxers remain in custody amid legal dispute

Court upholds detention of athletes accused of hooliganism despite defense appeals
Kickboxing federation stops its activities in Nakhchivan
14 January 17:45
Kickboxing

Kickboxing federation stops its activities in Nakhchivan

The federation made this decision based on its own request and has been dissolved

Most read

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag
1 March 14:10
Football

Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row
Top scorers of 2025 - LIST
1 March 11:59
Football

Top scorers of 2025 - LIST

The footballers who scored the most goals in international matches in 2025 have been announced
Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”
1 March 15:10
Football

Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”

He also spoke about the goal set for the representative of the settlement for the current season