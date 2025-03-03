Orkhan Aliyev: "Our country is preparing to host the European Championship"

"Azerbaijani athletes have already begun training camps to prepare for the World Championship in Abu Dhabi this November."

Idman.biz, citing Oxu.Az, reports that Orkhan Aliyev, president of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation, made this statement after visiting the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor.

"Today, WAKO President Roy Baker and Vice President Salim Kayici, who also leads the Turkish Kickboxing Federation, visited our country. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan is a true sports nation, where sports always receive special attention. Our athletes are continuously improving, and we have major competitions ahead.

In August, Amil Guliyev will represent us in China, and he is currently training in Thailand. Our athletes are working hard to raise our flag even higher.

I would also like to note that Azerbaijan is preparing to host the 2027 European Kickboxing Championship for juniors and youth," Aliyev stated.

Idman.biz