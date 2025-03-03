3 March 2025
WAKO President: "Talks on hosting the European Championship in Baku are at an advanced stage"

Kickboxing
News
3 March 2025 15:39
14
Negotiations for Baku to host the European Kickboxing Championship are progressing at a high level, according to World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) President Roy Baker.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that Baker made this statement to journalists after visiting the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor.

The WAKO president expressed his pleasure at being in Baku: “It is a great pleasure to be a guest in your country. You have a truly beautiful city, and I hope to have some time to explore it. Before this, we visited the Martyrs’ Alley and then paid tribute at the grave of Heydar Aliyev, a significant figure for Azerbaijan.”

Baker revealed that Baku is a strong contender to host the 2027 European Kickboxing Championship for cadets, juniors, and youth: “Negotiations on hosting the European Championship in Baku are progressing at a high level. After our meeting with Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov tomorrow, the matter will be almost finalized. We recognize Azerbaijan as a sports-oriented nation that has successfully hosted many prestigious sporting events.”

WAKO President Roy Baker and Vice President Salim Kayici (who is also the President of the Turkish Kickboxing Federation) will stay in Baku until March 5. Their agenda includes meetings with officials from the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the honorary president of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation, Adil Aliyev.

Idman.biz

