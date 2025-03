Baku is expected to host the 2027 European Kickboxing Championship for cadets, juniors, and youth.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that WAKO President Roy Baker and Vice President Salim Kayici have traveled to Azerbaijan to discuss the organization of the event.

The WAKO officials are in Baku for negotiations, aiming to finalize the plans for the prestigious championship.

