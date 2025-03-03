3 March 2025
EN

WAKO President visits Heydar Aliyev’s grave - PHOTO

Kickboxing
News
3 March 2025 15:24
12
Roy Baker, President of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), along with Vice President and President of the Turkish Kickboxing Federation, Salim Kayici, visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Idman.biz, via Report, reports that the officials laid wreaths and flowers at the monument, honoring his memory with great respect.

The guests also visited the grave of Zarifa Aliyeva, a distinguished ophthalmologist and academic, placing flowers in her memory.

The delegation will remain in Baku until March 5, with scheduled meetings at the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Honorary President of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation, Adil Aliyev.

Idman.biz

