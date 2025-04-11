Zaretska maintains top spot in world rankings despite break

Three-time world karate champion Irina Zaretska continues to lead the global rankings.

The Azerbaijani national team member remains in 1st place in the world rankings of the 68 kg weight class, with a total of 6990 points — despite taking a temporary break from international competitions due to maternity leave, Idman.biz reports.

Zaretska’s last appearance was at the 2023 World Championship, where she secured a gold medal. She is currently preparing for a return to action at the Premier League event in Cairo, scheduled for April 18–20.

Idman.biz