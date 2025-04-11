Azerbaijani and Georgian national teams hold joint training camp

A joint training camp of the Azerbaijani and Georgian national teams is being held at the training base of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF).

International cooperation aims to strengthen the exchange of experience and knowledge between athletes, as well as to carry out preparations for the upcoming international competitions in a more qualitative manner, Idman.biz reports.

Georgian national team visited Azerbaijan under the leadership of head coach, two-time gold medalist of the World Karate Championship Gogita Arkania.

The trainings are being carried out jointly under the leadership of the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team Shahin Atamov.

Within the framework of the trainings, AKF vice-presidents Fuzuli Musayev and Rahman Hatamov met with the members of the national team and exchanged valuable views on the development of the sport and prospects for mutual cooperation.

Such joint trainings play an important role in the development of karate in the region and the advancement of young athletes to a professional level.

