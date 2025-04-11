12 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani and Georgian national teams hold joint training camp

Karate
News
11 April 2025 13:30
22
Azerbaijani and Georgian national teams hold joint training camp

A joint training camp of the Azerbaijani and Georgian national teams is being held at the training base of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF).

International cooperation aims to strengthen the exchange of experience and knowledge between athletes, as well as to carry out preparations for the upcoming international competitions in a more qualitative manner, Idman.biz reports.

Georgian national team visited Azerbaijan under the leadership of head coach, two-time gold medalist of the World Karate Championship Gogita Arkania.

The trainings are being carried out jointly under the leadership of the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team Shahin Atamov.

Within the framework of the trainings, AKF vice-presidents Fuzuli Musayev and Rahman Hatamov met with the members of the national team and exchanged valuable views on the development of the sport and prospects for mutual cooperation.

Such joint trainings play an important role in the development of karate in the region and the advancement of young athletes to a professional level.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Zaretska maintains top spot in world rankings despite break
11 April 16:26
Karate

Zaretska maintains top spot in world rankings despite break

Three-time world karate champion Irina Zaretska continues to lead the global rankings
Azerbaijani karatekas top the medal table at Grand Prix – PHOTO
7 April 16:58
Karate

Azerbaijani karatekas top the medal table at Grand Prix – PHOTO

Azerbaijani karate athletes have claimed first place in the medal standings at the Grand Prix tournament held in Baku
AKF officially accepted as WKF member
24 March 17:28
Karate

AKF officially accepted as WKF member

The Azerbaijan Karate Federation has been officially accepted as a member of the World Karate Federation (WKF)

Irina Zaretska returns to action
18 March 14:43
Karate

Irina Zaretska returns to action

The leading athlete of the Azerbaijani national team has resumed training after maternity leave
Azerbaijani karate players win two medals in China
16 March 14:50
Karate

Azerbaijani karate players win two medals in China

The press service of the Karate Federation has released a statement on this
Rafael Aghayev: “No athlete will repeat my success for at least 18 years”
28 February 14:51
Karate

Rafael Aghayev: “No athlete will repeat my success for at least 18 years”

The silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics emphasized that success starts with passion

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches