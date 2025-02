The Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) is set to launch a new initiative.

The event, titled "Down Syndrome is Not a Disease, It’s a Difference," will take place on February 27, Idman.biz reports.

The project, held at the Rehabilitation Center for Individuals with Down Syndrome, aims to promote the social and sports integration of individuals with Down syndrome, encouraging their participation in para-karate and fostering inclusivity in the martial arts community.

