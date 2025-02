The Azerbaijan karate team is gearing up for the second leg of the Karate 1 Premier League.

The tournament is set to take place in Hangzhou, China, from March 14-16, Idman.biz reports.

The national team will be represented by:

Aminagha Guliyev (60 kg)

Nuran Rzazada (67 kg)

Farid Aghayev (75 kg)

Turgut Hasanov (84 kg)

Asiman Gurbanli (+84 kg)

Fidan Teymurova (50 kg)

The ranking tournament will feature 382 athletes from 67 countries.

Idman.biz