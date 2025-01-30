30 January 2025
EN

Meeting at the Karate Federation: Team members, coaches, and salary increases

Karate
News
30 January 2025 15:59
10
Meeting at the Karate Federation: Team members, coaches, and salary increases

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation held a meeting with the senior national team members, head coaches, and assistant coaches of the WKF.

During the meeting, the athletes’ concerns were addressed, discussions were held regarding future international competitions, and relevant recommendations were made, Idman.biz reports.

The Federation also welcomed Irina Zaretska, a member of the national team and Olympic silver medalist. The three-time world champion expressed her gratitude for the attention received, thanking the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the leadership of the Karate Federation. She confirmed that, after a one-year maternity leave, she is ready for upcoming competitions.

In addition, a decision was made to increase the salary of karateka Nuran Rzazade, who performed well in recent international events.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Para-Karate Committee established under Azerbaijan Karate Federation
28 January 19:23
Karate

Para-Karate Committee established under Azerbaijan Karate Federation

A new step towards inclusive karate development
Karate Federation opens representative office in Nakhchivan
28 January 18:59
Karate

Karate Federation opens representative office in Nakhchivan

A New milestone for karate development in the region
Azerbaijan Karate Federation President: "We hold Rafael Agayev in high regard"
28 January 16:44
Karate

Azerbaijan Karate Federation President: "We hold Rafael Agayev in high regard"

Ulvi Guliyev, the President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, expressed this sentiment when speaking to journalists
Azerbaijani karatekas set for Paris Premier League
20 January 15:34
Karate

Azerbaijani karatekas set for Paris Premier League

Turgut Hasanov, Fidan Teymurova, and Nuran Rzazada aim for World Championship qualification in Paris.

20 January Memorial Karate Tournament concludes successfully - PHOTO
20 January 11:56
Karate

20 January Memorial Karate Tournament concludes successfully - PHOTO

The 10th Arpachay Open attracts 800 athletes from 10 countries
Fuzuli Musayev on Rafael Aghayev’s resignation intentions: “It’s his personal decision”
16 January 17:57
Karate

Fuzuli Musayev on Rafael Aghayev’s resignation intentions: “It’s his personal decision”

The legendary athlete’s potential departure sparks discussion about his role in karate’s future in Azerbaijan

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds