Meeting at the Karate Federation: Team members, coaches, and salary increases

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation held a meeting with the senior national team members, head coaches, and assistant coaches of the WKF.

During the meeting, the athletes’ concerns were addressed, discussions were held regarding future international competitions, and relevant recommendations were made, Idman.biz reports.

The Federation also welcomed Irina Zaretska, a member of the national team and Olympic silver medalist. The three-time world champion expressed her gratitude for the attention received, thanking the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the leadership of the Karate Federation. She confirmed that, after a one-year maternity leave, she is ready for upcoming competitions.

In addition, a decision was made to increase the salary of karateka Nuran Rzazade, who performed well in recent international events.

Idman.biz