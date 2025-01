A Para-Karate Committee has been established under the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF).

This was announced at the general meeting of the AKF held today, as reported by AZERTAC, Idman.biz reports.

Renat Aliyev has been appointed as the chairman of the new committee. Additionally, there has been a new appointment within the AKF’s Referees Committee, with Jahangir Babayev taking on the role.

