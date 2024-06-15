15 June 2024
Madina Sadigova: "As a child of a martyr, I am sure that I will sing Azerbaijan national anthem in Armenia"

Idman.biz interview of Madina Sadigova (55 kg), karate player of the Azerbaijan national team

- You brought to Azerbaijan team the first gold medal at "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024". What are your impressions?

- I always wanted to bring a gold medal to Azerbaijan. Before this competition, I also participated in the European Games. It was my dream to win a gold medal. But there was no luck. I am very happy that I won the first gold medal in this competition.

- How would you rate the competition?

- The race was very difficult. Because the world champion and the third one participated here. I am happy that I finished my battles with victory.

- Which of your meetings would you distinguish?

- The most difficult for me was my final match with Chinese Ju-Ying Hou. I was afraid of excitement. But it didn't happen like that. I felt comfortable in the fight and won a confident victory.

- What are your next goals?

- As a martyr's child, I will try to keep the Azerbaijani flag flying high. Next year, the European Championship will be held in Armenia. It is a great and honorable feeling to sing the national anthem in an enemy country. I am sure that I will announce it in Armenia. I believe that this will be my fate.

