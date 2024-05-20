Azerbaijani karate players won 3 medals in the European Championship - PHOTO

The national karate-do team of Azerbaijan won 3 medals.

Idman.biz reports that the members of the national team achieved this success at the European Championship held in Regensburg, Germany.

One of the Azerbaijani karate players, Imran Guluzade (72 kg) won the gold medal by defeating all his competitors. Fuad Aliyev won the bronze prize in +80 kg.

They also distinguished themselves in the team competition. The trio consisting of Imran Guluzade, Fuad Aliyev, and Mehman Eynalov finished the European Championship in third place.

It should be noted that our team was led by AKF Coaches Committee Chairman Ahmet Efendi in this competition.

Idman.biz