22 April 2025
Judo coaches' seminar to be held in Baku

22 April 2025 10:59
Starting on May 21, a seminar and exam for dan grades will take place in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF).

The four-day training will be held at the National Teams' Training Center, Idman.biz reports.
The seminar and exam are open to judo coaches aged 17 and above who hold a brown belt.

This program is essential for those aiming to study at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Academy and for coach certification. The primary goal is to assess and enhance coaches' skills within the dan grading system. It also aims to boost motivation and encourage continuous professional development among judo coaches.

