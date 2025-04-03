Rixard Trautman: "We aim for the best results"

Richard Trautmann, head coach of the Azerbaijani men's national judo team spoke to journalists about their readiness for the European Judo Championship in Podgorica, Montenegro

"We had an excellent training camp in Japan, and now we're making the final preparations in Baku," said Richard Trautmann, head coach of the Azerbaijani men's national judo team.

Speaking to journalists about their readiness for the European Judo Championship in Podgorica, Montenegro, Trautmann emphasized: "Our Olympic champions will also compete in this tournament. This will be their first major test in a long time. Both Hidayat and Zelym are in good shape, but it's still too early to make predictions. Fortunately, we have no serious injuries at the moment. Our goal is to achieve the best results at both the European and World Championships."

The European Judo Championship in Podgorica will take place from April 23 to 27.

Idman.biz