18 March 2025
EN

International judo competition calendar announced

Judo
News
17 March 2025 17:43
20
The dates and locations for the upcoming international judo tournaments this year have been revealed.

The schedule includes five Grand Slam stages, two Grand Prix events, and one World Championship, which are all part of the World Tour, Idman.biz reports.

The tour will continue with the Grand Slam event in Tbilisi from March 21-23.

March 21-23: Tbilisi (Georgia), Grand Slam

April 23-27: Podgorica (Montenegro), European Championship

May 2-4: Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Grand Slam

May 9-11: Astana (Kazakhstan), Grand Slam

June 13-19: Budapest (Hungary), World Championship

July 25-27: Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Grand Prix

October 17-19: Abu Dhabi (UAE), Grand Slam

November 14-16: Zagreb (Croatia), Grand Prix

December 6-7: Tokyo (Japan), Grand Slam

