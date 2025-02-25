Azerbaijan Judo Federation: "Saeid Mollaei is not currently a member of the national team"

Judo athlete Saeid Mollaei (81 kg) is not currently a member of the Azerbaijan national team.

According to information provided by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation's press service in response to a query from Report, Mollaei is not part of the national team, Idman.biz reports.

The federation also stated that they have no information regarding whether Mollaei has retired from his career.

Saeid Mollaei was recruited into the Azerbaijan national team in May 2022. The 33-year-old judoka represented Iran from 2011 to 2019 and Mongolia from 2019 to 2022.

Mollaei won a gold medal at the World Championship held in Baku in 2018 and secured a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

