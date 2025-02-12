12 February 2025
Japanese judoka aims for new chapter in Baku

"I'm in good form, and I have no serious injuries," said Japanese judoka Uta Abe ahead of the upcoming Grand Slam tournament in Baku, scheduled for February 14-16.

The Tokyo Olympic champion and four-time world champion plans to open a new chapter in her career in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

In an online interview, Abe expressed her desire to start fresh and has set winning the World Championship in Budapest this June as her primary goal. "I must become the world champion. I will continue striving for victory while staying true to my judo style," she stated.

In the Paris Olympics, Abe was defeated by the future champion, Diyora Keldiyorova from Uzbekistan, in the second round.

