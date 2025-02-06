6 February 2025
EN

Belgian judo star removed from Baku Grand Slam roster

Judo
News
6 February 2025 15:47
25
Matthias Case, the 2021 World Champion and Olympic bronze medalist has been removed from the list of participants for the Baku Grand Slam to be held in February.

Idman.biz reports that Case, who competes in the 81 kg weight class, was initially included in the roster and was among the highest-ranked athletes for the tournament. However, he has now been replaced by other athletes from the Belgian team.

Originally, seven Belgian judokas were listed, but now only four of them will be competing in Baku. Among them is the two-time World Championship medalist, Toma Nikiforov (+100 kg), who remains in the competition.

The Baku Grand Slam will take place from February 14 to 16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

