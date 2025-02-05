Hidayat Heydarov maintains his lead in world judo rankings

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) continues to lead the global judo rankings across all weight categories.

The Azerbaijani judoka remains at the top with 8,004 points, Idman.biz reports.

His total had previously reached 10,004 points after the Olympics, but as older results gradually lose their ranking value, adjustments have been made—affecting nearly all athletes.

Fellow Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) holds second place with 6,742 points, while Georgia’s Lasha Bekauri is in third with 5,995 points.

Idman.biz