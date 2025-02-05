5 February 2025
EN

Hidayat Heydarov maintains his lead in world judo rankings

Judo
News
5 February 2025 15:13
27
Hidayat Heydarov maintains his lead in world judo rankings

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) continues to lead the global judo rankings across all weight categories.

The Azerbaijani judoka remains at the top with 8,004 points, Idman.biz reports.

His total had previously reached 10,004 points after the Olympics, but as older results gradually lose their ranking value, adjustments have been made—affecting nearly all athletes.

Fellow Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) holds second place with 6,742 points, while Georgia’s Lasha Bekauri is in third with 5,995 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

Big Grand Slam in Baku - Number of participants increases
18:14
Judo

Big Grand Slam in Baku - Number of participants increases

The Big Grand Slam tournament, set to take place in Baku from February 14-16, will see an increase in the number of participants
Azerbaijani judokas continue training in Paris - PHOTO
16:29
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas continue training in Paris - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani judo team is continuing their preparations at an international training camp
Azerbaijan starts in the top four of the World Judo Tour
4 February 17:41
Judo

Azerbaijan starts in the top four of the World Judo Tour

Azerbaijan’s judo team begins the new season in fourth place

Olympic bronze medalist to compete in Baku
4 February 15:51
Judo

Olympic bronze medalist to compete in Baku

The team consists of 12 judokas, with the most accomplished among them being Tamerlan Bashaev
Denis Vieru aims for a hat-trick in Baku
4 February 14:54
Judo

Denis Vieru aims for a hat-trick in Baku

Moldovan judoka to compete in a new weight category at the Grand Slam
Azerbaijan judo team begins training camp in Paris
4 February 14:27
Judo

Azerbaijan judo team begins training camp in Paris

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov joins international athletes for intensive preparation

Most read

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?
3 February 09:29
Football

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

IFFHS reveals January’s leading goal scorers
Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag
4 February 18:07
Football

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag

Change in midfield for Qarabag as Romao leaves for Ferencvárosi
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
3 February 11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year