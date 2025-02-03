3 February 2025
EN

Grand Slam Judo: Omar Rajabli claims bronze, Ajdar Baghirov falls short

Judo
News
3 February 2025 09:50
18
Grand Slam Judo: Omar Rajabli claims bronze, Ajdar Baghirov falls short

The Paris Grand Slam judo tournament is underway, with Azerbaijan competing with a 10-judoka squad.

On the first day, Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) secured gold, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) took bronze, Idman.biz reports.

Today's Highlights:

81 kg: Omar Rajabli Bounced back in the repechage, beating Alpha Oumar Djalo (France) and Yoshito Hojo (Japan) to claim bronze.

100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov lost the semifinal to Jafar Kostoev (UAE).

+100 kg: Kanan Nasibov lost to Martti Puumalainen (Finland).

Ushangi Kokauri was defeated by Toma Nikiforov (Belgium).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

IJF Awards: Hidayat Heydarov named Male Judoka of the Year
09:00
Judo

IJF Awards: Hidayat Heydarov named Male Judoka of the Year

Heydarov expressed his joy and gratitude
Grand Slam: Ruslan crowned champion, Rashid wins bronze - PHOTO
2 February 09:39
Judo

Grand Slam: Ruslan crowned champion, Rashid wins bronze - PHOTO

The Paris Grand Slam in judo has officially begun yesterday.
How will the return to Paris be?
1 February 15:16
Judo

How will the return to Paris be?

The new season in world judo starts in Paris
Azerbaijani judokas start competing in Paris
1 February 11:38
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas start competing in Paris

Today, Grand Slam judo tournament starts in Paris
Casse, Murao, Sulamanidze - Favorites of the Baku tournament
31 January 18:23
Judo

Casse, Murao, Sulamanidze - Favorites of the Baku tournament

The list of participants for the Grand Slam tournament has been revealed

Azerbaijan to compete with 38 judokas at Grand Slam
31 January 17:44
Judo

Azerbaijan to compete with 38 judokas at Grand Slam

Azerbaijan will be represented by 38 judokas at the Grand Slam

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!
31 January 15:27
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed
31 January 17:11
Football

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

Turkish clubs set for exciting matchups in the knockout round

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings