Grand Slam Judo: Omar Rajabli claims bronze, Ajdar Baghirov falls short

The Paris Grand Slam judo tournament is underway, with Azerbaijan competing with a 10-judoka squad.
On the first day, Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) secured gold, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) took bronze, Idman.biz reports.
Today's Highlights:
81 kg: Omar Rajabli Bounced back in the repechage, beating Alpha Oumar Djalo (France) and Yoshito Hojo (Japan) to claim bronze.
100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov lost the semifinal to Jafar Kostoev (UAE).
+100 kg: Kanan Nasibov lost to Martti Puumalainen (Finland).
Ushangi Kokauri was defeated by Toma Nikiforov (Belgium).
