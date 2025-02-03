Grand Slam Judo: Omar Rajabli claims bronze, Ajdar Baghirov falls short

The Paris Grand Slam judo tournament is underway, with Azerbaijan competing with a 10-judoka squad.

On the first day, Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) secured gold, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) took bronze, Idman.biz reports.

Today's Highlights:

81 kg: Omar Rajabli Bounced back in the repechage, beating Alpha Oumar Djalo (France) and Yoshito Hojo (Japan) to claim bronze.

100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov lost the semifinal to Jafar Kostoev (UAE).

+100 kg: Kanan Nasibov lost to Martti Puumalainen (Finland).

Ushangi Kokauri was defeated by Toma Nikiforov (Belgium).

