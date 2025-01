The Greek national judo team has announced its lineup for the upcoming Baku Grand Slam, scheduled to take place from February 14–16.

Idman.biz reports that the team will compete with five athletes, including notable names:

Theodoros Tselidis (90 kg), bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Elisavet Teltsidou (70 kg), a European Championship finalist.

