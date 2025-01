The coaching staff of Azerbaijan’s women’s judo team has revealed the name of the first athlete to compete in the Grand Slam tournament in Paris on February 1-2.

Acelya Toprak (57 kg) will represent Azerbaijan at the competition in France, Idman.biz reports.

Last year, Toprak won a bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Abu Dhabi.

Currently, teams from 28 countries have applied to participate in the upcoming tournament in Paris.

