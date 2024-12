Rustam Orujov finished 2024 with a master class in Estonia.

Azerbaijani specialist was invited by the national federation of this country to the seminar held in Kaariku, Idman.biz reports.

Many judokas from all over Estonia participated in the master class. Orujov demonstrated his skills and special tricks.

Azerbaijani compatriot is the sports commissioner of the European Judo Union.

