26 December 2024
EN

Last 15 days – The Best Will Be Chosen

Judo
News
26 December 2024 16:25
10
Last 15 days – The Best Will Be Chosen

Only 15 days remain to determine the best in the world of judo for the year.

Idman.biz reports that the International Judo Federation (IJF) is conducting a poll to select the top athletes, coaches, and moments across various categories.
The voting process began on December 10 and will conclude on January 10.

Among the contenders for the title of Judoka of the Year are Olympic and World Champions Hidayat Heydarov (73kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100kg) from Azerbaijan. They are competing against prominent names such as Hifumi Abe, Takanori Nagase (both from Japan), Teddy Riner (France), Lasha Bekauri (Georgia), and Eldos Smetov (Kazakhstan).

Azerbaijan is also represented in four additional categories:
Coach of the Year: The national men's team coach, Richard Trautmann, is among the nominees.
Rising Star: Junior World Champion Nihad Mamishov is competing in this category.
Ippon of the Year: Techniques by Turan Bayramov and Zelim Tckaev are in the running.
Judo for Children: The ‘Adaptive Judo’ project by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is a nominee in this category.

The winners in each category will receive their awards during the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in Paris on February 1-2.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

France unveils judo team for 2024 Paris Grand Slam with exciting lineup
25 December 16:51
Judo

France unveils judo team for 2024 Paris Grand Slam with exciting lineup

The Grand Slam, set to take place in Paris on February 1-2, will introduce new rules for the first time.

Judo season to begin with three Grand Slams
25 December 14:10
Judo

Judo season to begin with three Grand Slams

Three Grand Slams will take place in the final month of winter
Canada's star judoka Shady Elnahas to miss Baku Grand Slam
24 December 20:39
Judo

Canada's star judoka Shady Elnahas to miss Baku Grand Slam

The Canadian judo team has made changes to its preliminary roster
Laszlo Toth: "2024 has been a very successful year for European judo"
24 December 13:28
Judo

Laszlo Toth: "2024 has been a very successful year for European judo"

He discussed the achievements of the past year and the execution of various plans
Azerbaijani Olympic Champions in IJF's "Judoka of the Year" Nominees – VIDEO
23 December 17:48
Judo

Azerbaijani Olympic Champions in IJF's "Judoka of the Year" Nominees – VIDEO

The voting will end on January 10 next year
Unbeaten Champion of the Year - Hidayat Heydarov
23 December 12:50
Judo

Unbeaten Champion of the Year - Hidayat Heydarov

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) continues his impressive winning streak on the international stage

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"
24 December 09:00
Azerbaijan football

Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"

"There is no significant update yet"