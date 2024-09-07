10 September 2024
European Championship: Aslan won a silver medal, and Shamil and Kanan won a bronze medal

7 September 2024 18:33
The European Youth Judo Championship continues in Tallinn, Estonia.

On the 3rd day of the competition, the winners in 4 weights are determined, Idman.biz reports.

6 judokas of Azerbaijan went to tatami.

European Championship
Girls competition
+78 kg
Nigar Suleymanova's opponent, who will compete in the 1/8 finals, was Frenchman Celia Cancan. Nigar, who lost to her opponent, stopped the fight early.

Boys competition
90 kg
Aslan Kotsoev first pushed Alxandru Sibisa (Romania) and then Miche Welter (Luxembourg) out of the way. In the 1/4 finals, Aslan won over Slovenian Oleksy Boldyrie and advanced to the semi-finals. His opponent here was Henry Ovusu (Italy). Kotsoev, who defeated his opponent, met Milyan Radulj (Serbia) in the final. The Serbian judoka left the fight victorious.

Although Tuncay Shamil was better than Kiril Volkov (Lithuania) and Cristiano Minchinesi (Italy), he lost to Serbian Milyan Radulja in the 1/4 finals. Shamil beat Croatian Borna Butuyev in the consolation match for bronze. He also won the bronze medal by defeating Italian Henry Ovusu.

100 kg
Azad Bagirov, who started wrestling from the first round, defeated Frantizel Lhotzki (Czech Republic). He did not succeed in the 1/8 finals against Frenchman Mackenze Bordin.

+100 kg
Kenan Nasibov, who joined the fight in the 1/8 finals, defeated Fedir Yarosenko (Ukraine). He then defeated his teammate Ramazan Ahmadov. He lost to Kana's opponent Ibrahim Tataroglu (Turkiye) in the semi-finals. In the match for the bronze medal, he defeated his opponent Tomas Raska from the Czech Republic and climbed to the podium.
Ramazan Ahmadov was stronger than Lithuanian Armandas Vaskas. Ramazan, who lost to Kanan in the 1/4 finals, lost to Saba Kardava (Georgia) in the consolation match for the bronze medal.

Vusal Qalandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Fidan Alizade (57 kg) won gold medals, and Nizami Imranov (60 kg) won silver medals at the European Championship.

Idman.biz

