20 June 2026
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Weight issue forces Hidayat Heydarov out of Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam

Judo
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20 June 2026 11:38
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Weight issue forces Hidayat Heydarov out of Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov will not compete at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam after failing to make weight for the tournament.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the information was confirmed by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The reigning Olympic champion from the Paris 2024 Games was scheduled to compete in the men's 73 kg category at the prestigious event in Mongolia's capital. However, he was withdrawn from the competition after being unable to meet the required weight limit.

This is not the first time Heydarov has encountered such a problem this season. Earlier this year, he was also unable to compete at the Tashkent Grand Slam in Uzbekistan due to the same issue.

Heydarov is one of Azerbaijan's most successful judokas in recent years. In addition to winning Olympic gold in Paris, he has also claimed world and European titles, establishing himself as one of the leading athletes in the 73 kg division.

The Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam is one of the key events on the International Judo Federation calendar and serves as an important ranking tournament for the world's top competitors.

Idman.Biz
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