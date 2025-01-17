17 January 2025
Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Wraps Up 2024 with Annual Awards and New Secretary General Appointment

17 January 2025 18:33
The event was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, AREF President Elchin Guliyev, Board members, and invited guests.

In his opening speech, Guliyev highlighted the importance of the attention and support given by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the development of sports, particularly in cultivating the healthy growth of youth in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

He assured that the Federation would continue striving to promote national equestrian heritage, achieve international success, and expand the reach of equestrian sports within the country.

The ceremony also featured an awards presentation for the most outstanding performers in 2024. Winners in various categories included:

Fair Play Judge of the Year – Zaur Aydın Tahirov
Jockey of the Year in Jidir – Hilal Mehman Nazarov
Breeder Club of the Year for Karabakh Horses – Buta Golden Equestrian Club
Breeder Club of the Year for Dilbaz Horses – Xan-Xan Equestrian Club
Club of the Year in Chovgan – Sarhadchi Chovgan Team
Player of the Year in Chovgan – Samir Soltan Primov
Athlete of the Year in Conquer – Seyid Yagub Musayev
Young Athlete of the Year in Conquer – Leyla Elkhan Mirzayeva
Female Athlete of the Year in Conquer – Aydan Aydın Aghayeva
Coach of the Year in Conquer –Seyid Yaqub Musayev
Club of the Year in Conquer – Elit Equestrian Sports Club
Club of the Year among Youth in Conquer – Respublika Equestrian School
Horse Owner of the Year in Yorga – Elmatdin Nazim Cabarov
Rider of the Year in Yorga – Khalil Elman Allahverdiyev
Athlete of the Year in Dressage – Aydin Alavaddin oghlu Alibayov
Veterinarian of the Year – Mahammad Yagub Musayev
Sports Channel of the Year – CBC SPORT TV Channel
Commentator of the Year – Ramiz Rasim Mirzazada
Best Chovgan Goal of the Year – Rusif Nazim Aliyev
Female Athlete of the Year in Dressage – Agata Eduard Zahrabayova & Karina Eduard Zahrabayova

Following the awards ceremony, Minister Farid Gayibov praised AREF's accomplishments in 2024, acknowledging the role of equestrian sports in advancing Azerbaijan’s national sporting heritage. He emphasized the Federation’s international endeavors and its commitment to representing the country globally.

During the second part of the event, the goals and objectives for 2025 were unveiled, with future plans and upcoming events discussed in detail.
At the close of the event, Bahruz Nabiyev, who had been elected President of the International Chovken Federation, announced his resignation from the role of ARAF Secretary General. Following a vote, Emil Seyidov was appointed as the new Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation.

