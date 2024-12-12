Bahruz Nabiyev proposes global collaboration at FIP Assembly - PHOTO

The General Assembly of the International Polo Federation (FIP) was held in Buenos Aires.

The event gathered representatives from FIP member countries alongside the Secretary General of the International Chovgan Federation (ICF), Maciej Michel Olbrich, who participated as a special guest, Idman.biz reports.

ICF President Bahruz Nabiyev joined the event virtually, emphasizing the similarities between Chovgan and Polo. He highlighted the importance of developing a joint strategy to promote these closely related sports on a global scale.

During the assembly, Secretary General Olbrich met with FIP President Piero Dillier and FIP CEO Alejandro Taylor to discuss the drafting of a Friendship Memorandum between FIP and ICF. This initiative reflects the growing collaboration between the two organizations.

One of the key topics was the idea of hosting the World Chovgan Championship in Baku, which was met with significant interest, underscoring Chovgan's rising prominence on the international stage.

This assembly marks a significant step towards strengthening ties between the Polo and Chovgan communities, fostering mutual development, and enhancing global recognition for both sports.

