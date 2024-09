On September 3, the games of the 7th round of the Professional Chovgan League will be held.

Per Idman.biz, the first match today will be between Sarhadchi and Elit at 16:00, and Polad and Omar at 17:00.

On September 4, the next matches of the tour will be Zafar - Shirvan (at 16:00), Aghstafa Dilbaz - Köhlen (at 17:00) and Embawood - Qarabag (at 18:00) will take place between the teams.

The games will be held at Novkhani Equestrian Center.

Idman.biz