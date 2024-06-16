16 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan became the world champion - PHOTO

Equestrian
News
16 June 2024 17:22
7
Azerbaijan became the world champion - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in chovgan won the world championship held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team met Morocco in the decisive match of the World Cup held at the Bine Horse Center.

Azerbaijan team defeated the opponent with a score of 2:0 and won the title of world champion. The bronze medal of the competition went to Nigeria. They won against Uzbekistan with a score of 3:1.

It should be noted that the teams of 10 countries competed in the championship, which started on June 10.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The closing ceremony of the world championship was held in Baku - PHOTO
15:58
Equestrian

The closing ceremony of the world championship was held in Baku - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team will face the Moroccan team in the final
Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS
14 June 11:41
Olympics 2024

Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS

There are 42 days left until the start of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held on July 26
Captain: "Interest in chovgan is increasing day by day" - VIDEO
14 June 10:31
Equestrian

Captain: "Interest in chovgan is increasing day by day" - VIDEO

The winner of the World Cup, where 10 national teams compete, will be announced on June 16
Azerbaijan national team captain evaluated the victory over Kazakhstan
10 June 17:34
Equestrian

Azerbaijan national team captain evaluated the victory over Kazakhstan

"We believed that we would win"
President of the Federation: "We had 10 teams"
10 June 17:26
Equestrian

President of the Federation: "We had 10 teams"

Nabiyev said that the host of the next world championship will be determined tomorrow
World Chovgan Championship kicked off in Baku - PHOTO
10 June 16:00
Equestrian

World Chovgan Championship kicked off in Baku - PHOTO

"All this greatly supports the recognition of chovgan in the world"

Most read

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today
Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed
14 June 15:00
Tennis

Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics. As Idman.biz reports, this was confirmed by the Japan Tennis Association.

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"