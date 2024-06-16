Azerbaijan became the world champion - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in chovgan won the world championship held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan team met Morocco in the decisive match of the World Cup held at the Bine Horse Center.

Azerbaijan team defeated the opponent with a score of 2:0 and won the title of world champion. The bronze medal of the competition went to Nigeria. They won against Uzbekistan with a score of 3:1.

It should be noted that the teams of 10 countries competed in the championship, which started on June 10.

Idman.biz