The closing ceremony of the world championship was held in Baku - PHOTO

The closing ceremony of the World Chovgan Championship was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the event organized at Bine Horse Center started with the artistic part.

At the ceremony, the show-composition of the Qarabag horses demonstrated at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Great Britain this year was received with interest by the audience.

Later, the game between the teams of Uzbekistan and Nigeria for the bronze medal started. The Azerbaijani national team will face the Moroccan team in the final.

It should be noted that the World Chovgan Championship started on June 10.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz