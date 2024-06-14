Captain: "Interest in chovgan is increasing day by day" - VIDEO

From June 10, the World Chovgan Championship will be held for the first time in Baku under the organization of the International Chovgan Federation. The winner of the World Cup, where 10 national teams compete, will be announced on June 16.

Azerbaijan national team captain Elchin Jamalli evaluated his performance in the championship to Idman.biz.

He said that in Azerbaijan, the interest in chovgan is increasing day by day, and holding such a prestigious competition in Baku is of special importance.

Idman.biz