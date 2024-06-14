14 June 2024
EN

Captain: "Interest in chovgan is increasing day by day" - VIDEO

Equestrian
News
14 June 2024 10:31
11
Captain: "Interest in chovgan is increasing day by day" - VIDEO

From June 10, the World Chovgan Championship will be held for the first time in Baku under the organization of the International Chovgan Federation. The winner of the World Cup, where 10 national teams compete, will be announced on June 16.

Azerbaijan national team captain Elchin Jamalli evaluated his performance in the championship to Idman.biz.

He said that in Azerbaijan, the interest in chovgan is increasing day by day, and holding such a prestigious competition in Baku is of special importance.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS
11:41
Olympics 2024

Sports, us and the Olympics: Azerbaijan's medal collection - ANALYSIS

There are 42 days left until the start of the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, which will be held on July 26
Azerbaijan national team captain evaluated the victory over Kazakhstan
10 June 17:34
Equestrian

Azerbaijan national team captain evaluated the victory over Kazakhstan

"We believed that we would win"
President of the Federation: "We had 10 teams"
10 June 17:26
Equestrian

President of the Federation: "We had 10 teams"

Nabiyev said that the host of the next world championship will be determined tomorrow
World Chovgan Championship kicked off in Baku - PHOTO
10 June 16:00
Equestrian

World Chovgan Championship kicked off in Baku - PHOTO

"All this greatly supports the recognition of chovgan in the world"
Competitions for the Omar Cup were held - PHOTO
27 May 18:00
Equestrian

Competitions for the Omar Cup were held - PHOTO

Athletes under 20 years of age from different equestrian clubs of Azerbaijan participated in the competition
Farid Gayibov: "Victories are still ahead" - PHOTO
21 May 14:28
Equestrian

Farid Gayibov: "Victories are still ahead" - PHOTO

The inauguration ceremony of the Professional Chovgan League was held

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev
12 June 12:02
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

22 players were included in the IFFHS table
EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY
12 June 17:11
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: Head coaches’ favorites and national teams to be fans of - SURVEY

In two days, the attention of all Europe will be focused on EURO-2024
Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS
12 June 18:30
Football

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS

In Azerbaijani football, the number 14 has a mystical quality