10 June 2024
World Chovgan Championship kicked off in Baku - PHOTO

10 June 2024 16:00
28
The opening ceremony of the World Chovgan Championship was held.

Idman.biz reports that the President of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Guliyev, Vice-President and also the President of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports Bahruz Nabiyev, federation officials and sports representatives took part in the event held at the Bina Equestrian Center.

Basirat Guliyev, the first vice-president of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said that he is proud to speak about the world championship, which started for the second time today: "It makes a special contribution to the development of equestrian sports with an ancient and rich history. This sport developed and became popular thanks to the special attention and care of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. The creation of the International Pottery Federation in Azerbaijan is a special event. This is a first in our country. The first assembly was held and 19 countries supported the creation of this federation. Today, representatives of those countries are in Baku. All this greatly supports the recognition of chovgan in the world."

According to him, establishing the Professional Chovgan League will lead to developing this sport at a professional level: "Our goal is to develop chovgan, which is our historical and cultural heritage, and pass it on to future generations. This championship will be remembered with notes of friendship and peace. This championship will be a great contribution to the development of chovgan in the international arenas."

Bahruz Nabiyev, president of the International Chovgan Federation, drew attention to the importance of the world championship. He said that such events will stimulate the development of the sport of chovgan and lead to its popularization.

Nabiyev then declared the World Championship open.

After the official speeches, the National Anthem was played. Then the parade of participants of the championship took place.

It should be noted that the world chovgan tournament, which started today with the participation of 10 teams, will continue until June 16.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

