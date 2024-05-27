Competitions for the Omar Cup were held - PHOTO

Competitions for the traditional Omar Cup were held under the organization of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As per Idman.biz, athletes under 20 years of age from different equestrian clubs of Azerbaijan participated in the competition with obstacles set up at a height of 90 cm in the "A" category and 120 cm in the "M" category.

Leyla Mirzayeva, an athlete of the Mekteb equestrian club, won the first place with a horse nicknamed Tibet, Kamilla Hasanbayova, another athlete of the same school, won the second place with Pur-Pur, Kenan, the athlete of the Omar equestrian club, won the second place in the competition in category "A" with the participation of 12 athletes. Novruzov third with the horse nicknamed Lothar 41, the athlete of the Republic Equestrian and Modern Pentathlon Specialized Olympic Reserves Children and Youth Sports School Rugaya Maharramova with the horse nicknamed Puste was fourth, and the athlete of the Sarhadchi equestrian club Gazanfar Farzaliyev with the horse nicknamed Afsana was the owner of the fifth place.

In the "M" category, where 21 athletes competed without age restrictions, Rahib Ismayilov (Gilan) equestrian club, won the first place with a horse nicknamed Carthanio, Kanan Novruzov, an athlete of the Omar equestrian club, won second place with a horse nicknamed Lothar 41, and Elit won the second place. the athlete of the equestrian club Seyid Musayev won the third place with the horse nicknamed Ayla, the other athlete of the same club Anar Humbatov won the fourth place with the horse nicknamed Damla, and the other athlete of the Elit equestrian club Aydan Aghayeva won the fifth place with the horse nicknamed Zirva.

At the end of the competition, the winners of the first 5 places in both categories, a total of 10 people, were awarded with the Certificate of Honor and various gifts.

Idman.biz