21 May 2024
EN

Farid Gayibov: "Victories are still ahead" - PHOTO

Equestrian
News
21 May 2024 14:28
33
The inauguration ceremony of the Professional Chovgan League was held.

Idman.biz informs that the event took place at Bina Equestrian Center.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Guliyev, Vice President Bahruz Nabiyev, federation officials and sports representatives took part in the ceremony.

At the event, Elchin Guliyev spoke about the establishment of the National Chovgan League made up of Qarabag horses, which is the embodiment of the Azerbaijan ancient history and gifted to humanity by our people: "In the 12th century, the genius poet of Azerbaijan, Nizami Ganjavi, described chovgan in his poem Khosrow and Shirin. This type of sport is considered the originator of modern equestrian games. Thanks to the special attention and care of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev, our main goal is the development of equestrian sports and the introduction of our pedigree horses all over the world. Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation has done great work in this field. President Cup competitions are held in this sport every year. Today, the Professional Chovgan League, in which 10 teams representing various sports clubs participate, is of great importance. I wish the participants of the competition high determination to win, sportsmanship, and with great pride, I declare the great Chovgan League open.

Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov congratulated everyone on the occasion of the great equestrian holiday: "Our head of state has special attention and concern for sports and our athletes. Our athletes always make us happy. We gather at this sports facility to watch various local and international competitions. Recently, the International Chovgan Federation was established. I thank the Equestrian Federation for being so active. I believe that our victories are yet to come."
After the official speeches, the parade of the Professional Chovgan League began.

It should be noted that the Professional Chovgan League with the participation of 10 teams will end on December 3-4.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

