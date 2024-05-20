Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation appealed to the sponsors: "There are new projects" - VIDEO

"We are always looking for sponsors."

Idman.biz reports that Bahruz Nabiyev, vice-president of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, said this at the press conference held today.

The official of the institution said that the search for sponsors continues as the federation has no other source of income: "A high prize fund is planned for the Azerbaijan Chovgan League. This will be revealed during the course of the competition. The main interest of the participating teams is related to the prize. We want to organize a second league from 2026. We will ensure that less secured teams fight in that lower league. At the end of the league, the team with the highest score will advance to a higher league. We will make many innovations. There are new projects ahead. The increase in the number of teams is very important for us."

It should be noted that the Professional Chovgan League will start on May 21.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz