Utah Hockey Club Chooses Three Potential Names

The Utah hockey club, which has been competing in the NHL since 2024, has selected three possible names for the team.

Idman.biz reports that the options include the current name Utah Hockey Club, as well as Utah Mammoth and Utah Wasatch (named after the Wasatch mountain range).

The final decision will be made after fans vote in a poll.

Previously, the club had to discard options like Yeti, Blizzard, and Venom, as they were rejected by the US Patent Office.

As of now, after 50 games, Yuta is in 10th place in the NHL Eastern Conference with 50 points.

Idman.biz