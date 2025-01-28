28 January 2025
EN

Hockey World Cup set for revival in 2028

Hockey
News
28 January 2025 10:56
24
The Hockey World Cup is making a comeback, with plans underway to host the prestigious tournament in 2028.

The NHL and the hockey players’ union are preparing to organize the event independently, without the involvement of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Idman.biz reports.

The official announcement is expected next month during the "4 Nations Face-Off" tournament, which will feature teams from Canada, the USA, Sweden, and Finland. This event is scheduled to take place from February 12–20 in Montreal and Boston.

Renowned journalist Darren Dreger revealed that the NHL and the players’ union have already informed the IIHF of their plans to proceed without its participation.

The Hockey World Cup, which has been held three times, last took place in 2016. That tournament featured eight teams (six national squads and two combined teams), with Canada defeating Team Europe in the final to claim the championship.

