Alex Nedeljkovic, the goalkeeper for the Pittsburgh Penguins, made history in their 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Idman.biz reports that,Nedeljkovic became the first NHL goalie to score a goal and provide an assist in the same game.

Notably, he is only the 16th goalie in NHL history to score a goal and the 11th to both score and earn a point.

